TERRY WAYNE WATSON, 72 of Charleston passed away Thursday March 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Terry was born in Charleston of February 9, 1949, a son of the late Emory & Emma Ernestine Hunter Watson. He was a retired carpenter with General Services Division, Department of Administration State of West Virginia. He was an US Army Veteran and attended Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church; he was a 1968 graduate of DuPont High School; he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Terry also loved to coach little league baseball and girls soft ball.
Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Watson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Denise King Watson; son, Shane Watson of Charleston; grandchildren, Kagen Watson and Briana Stanley both of Ohio; sisters, Sandra O'Daniel of Charleston and Pam (Allen) Barker of Shelby, NC; sister in law, Linda Watson of Hurricane; brother, Eddy (Judy) Watson of Hurricane; several nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
At Terry's request cremation has been honored. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday March 15, 2021 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
