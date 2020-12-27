Terry Whiting

TERRY ALLEN WHITING, 52, of Kenna, WV, passed away December 19, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
Born October 4, 1968, he was the son of Wanda Casto Lanham.
He was preceded in death by his father, Natchee Lanham; grandparents, Ayward and Georgia Casto, and step-brothers, Wayne and Troy Lanham.
Terry was a Sissonville High School graduate and U.S. Airforce veteran. He worked for Graziano's in Charleston where he had a special bond with his co-workers. He was an avid Mountaineers fan and will be remembered as kind and caring to everyone he met. Terry is survived by his mother, Wanda Lanham; son, Christian Allen Whiting; brother, Shawn (Tiffany) Lanham; step-brother, Matthew; sister, Christina (Gary) Jividen; step-sister, Carla (Rick) Bennett; nephews, Logan and Brett Jividen and Jayden Lanham; companion, Laura Burdette and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 Washington St. W. Charleston, WV 25302, to help the family offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com