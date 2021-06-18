TESA FRANCES PRICE formerly from Whitesville WV but currently residing in Ripley WV died Saturday June 12, 2021, in Pensacola FL. Finally resting in peace.
Tesa was born July 28, 1982 in Charleston WV the daughter of Debra Peters of Gassaway and special friend, Ray Carr of Frametown and John and Anita Price of Clear Fork WV.
She is survived by her son, Joshua and Hope Holstein of Jacksonville Fl, Daughter, LaTasha Steele of Ripley WV, Grandchildren Miley and Damien Holstein also of Jacksonville, Florida, two sisters, Brandy Price and Justin Collins of Clear Fork, WV, Audrey and Mark Blackburn of Ripley WV, brother, Jeremy Peters of Whitesville WV, and a "bonus sister", Kim and Brian Buzzard of Seth, WV, aunts, Patty and Gary Quarles of Naoma, WV, Donna and Ricky Gunnoe of Cool Ridge WV, and Lisa Williams of Naoma, WV. Nieces and Nephews include Lydia Pettry of Beckley, Jaydon Pettry and Cayson Collins of Clear Fork, Kaylei and Dalton Blackburn of Ripley, WV and Dylan Santonio of Prenter. Her "Bonus mom", Loretta Price of Clear Fork, WV, and too many friends to list.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Jo and Norman Peters formerly of Naoma, WV. Ida Moore formerly of Whitesville, Phyllis and Herb formerly of Ameagle, and Donald Moore formerly of Whitesville.
Tesa loved to be with her children and grandchildren, loved to dance, write songs, sing, and teach herself to play musical instruments. She was a free spirit with a gypsy soul. She was very kindhearted, never met a stranger, and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Rest in peace, gypsy soul, you will forever be etched in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12 noon at with Pastor Ricky Peters at the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV. Interment in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers family requests to Debbie Peters PO BOX 58 Gassaway, WV 26624.
