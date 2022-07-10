THEDA YVONNE RANSON WARNER, 89, of Ripley passed away at home on July 6, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born on August 21, 1932, in Sissonville, a daughter of the late George E. and Orpha Ellen Gibson Ranson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Warner; brothers, Eugene Mark Ranson and George E. "Eddie" Ranson, Jr.; sister, Iris Orella Stump, and two nephews Thomas Mitchell Parsons and Kerry Wayne Thomas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Catana (Romie) Fields of Kenna, Mark (Angie) Ferguson of Ripley, Harold Ferguson of Charleston, Bobby Boggess of Scott Depot, Yvonne (Mike) Smith of Elyria, Ohio, and Kim (Gwynne) Dillard of Sissonville; eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Yvonne was the eldest of her surviving siblings: Jean Ann Thomas, Darlene McKinsey, Janet Lou Fisher, and Pamela Johnson. She also had a very special sister-in-law, Mary Catherine "Cookie" Ranson.
Yvonne was a 1950 graduate of Sissonville High School. She worked for many years at C & P Telephone Company and retired from the West Virginia Workers Compensation Fund. She will be greatly missed and loved. May she rest in peace in God's loving arms.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Goshen Cemetery, Kentuck Road, Kenna, West Virginia.
A very special thank you to Jackson County Home Health and Kanawha Charleston Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.