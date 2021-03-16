THELMA ANN ELLISON, 82 of Craigsville, WV passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Webster Nursing and Rehab Facility in Cowen. Born March 6, 1939 at Drennen, WV she was a daughter of the late James and Sarah Ramsey Lucas. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She was a Christian by Faith and a Charter Member of the Eastern Star #161 being a past Matron and Charter Conductress.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Joe Ellison; three daughters, Debra Trivolette and Bob, Pamela Toney, and Peggy Scott; three stepchildren, Stephanie Ellison, Sonya McLaughlin, Robert Ellison; sixteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Pastor Denver Danberry officiating. Interment will follow at the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the services were COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
