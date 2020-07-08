THELMA CATHLEEN JUSTICE, 96, of Justice Addition, died July 7, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, W.Va., with family by her side. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.