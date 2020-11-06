THELMA FAY SPENCER, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hospice West, South Charleston, WV, with her family by her side. Thelma was the last survivor of the five Pruett sisters, Marie, Sear, Lib and Erma. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Emerson, son, Terry and grandson, Brandon Bradshaw. There is a great celebration in Heaven as they welcome her home where she'll live forever.
Thelma retired from the WV State Dept of Education. She loved gardening, quilting and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Danny) Haynes, Cindy (P.D.) Parsons, Janey (Tim) Turley, Joy White, and Alma Lou (Dennis) Lewis, son, Bill (Karen) Spencer, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and special cousin Myrna Goddard, who was raised as one of the Pruett sisters.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, with Pastor Chuck Goddard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at French Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.