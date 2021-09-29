THELMA FAY VARIAN CAIN BUNTING, 88, of Charleston, WV passed away September 27, 2021 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation with the love of her life, her husband, David Bunting by her side.
Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was born July 9, 1933 in Charleston, WV to the late Wilbur and Willie Basham Varian. Also preceded in death by her first husband Orville Cain; daughter Margaret Carol Cain Vickers; grandson Shawn Vickers.
Thelma retired from the State of West Virginia Insurance Agency, former employee for Dr. Peggy Kizer-Crouch, she was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and always asked people if they were Saved, a former Kanawha Clown member "Flossie Rose" where she enjoyed entertaining at local nursing facilities.
She graduated at the top of her class in Clown School. Thelma brought joy to her grandchildren by never being afraid of doing fun and silly stuff.
Surviving her other than her husband David is her sons Orville Forrest (Sunshine), James Edward (Beverly), Thomas Jeffrey (Sonia), Randall Dexter (Brenda) Cain; daughter Dolly May (Bobby) Campbell; bonus son David Bruce Jarrett; bonus daughter Raeann Walker; 22 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; mom's special granddog Marlee and many other family members and friends. Thelma took great pride in knowing all of her children were successful in life.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 30th, 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Randall Cain officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family requests anyone in attendance to please wear a mask. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. The family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff of Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation for all their love, care and support.