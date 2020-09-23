THELMA FAYE JONES 82, of Charleston passed away September 19, 2020. Service is at Noon at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Charleston, WV. p.m. Saturday, September 26, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the family.
