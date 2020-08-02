THELMA EMOGENE HALL, 85, of Marmet, WV died July 30, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center. Private graveside services will be held. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston
is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: August 2, 2020 @ 1:21 am
