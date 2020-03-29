Born October 1, 1954, in Putnam County, West Virginia, THELMA HANNA passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Benson, North Carolina.
She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Tommy Hanna; daughters, BethAnn Hanna-Carr and husband Richard, and Betsy Thomas; grandchildren, Bethany and husband Ryan, Brandon, Nicole, Stephanie, Bobby, Daniel, Victoria and Kaylee; great - grandchildren, Brayden and Elizabeth; brother, Bernard and wife Wanda; sisters, Janet and Nancy.
A celebration of life will be held in Four Oaks, North Carolina, on Monday, March 30, for immediate family only. After the Coronavirus is over, we will have a service for family and friends.