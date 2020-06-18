THELMA HARPER, 92, of Clendenin, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
She was born to the late Forrest and Ruby Elmore of Walton, and was also preceded in death by her grandsons, "Tony" Daugherty and Eldon Hammick.
Thelma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening.
She is survived by her caring husband of 65 years, Dewey Harper; daughters, Charlotte (Harry) Hammick and Juanita Daugherty; son, Roy Kenneth Harper; three brothers; a sister; and four grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.