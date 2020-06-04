THELMA JANE HEDRICK, 90, of Charleston, W.Va., passed peacefully on May 19, 2020, after a long and well lived life.
She leaves her sons, Gregg Strickland and Thomas Hedrick, and her daughters, Carol Fulks and Cynthia Taylor, and all their families. She also leaves her sisters, Mary Armentrout and Sarah Thompson, and all their families.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie McNeil Strickland, and her mother, Mary Etta Sparks Strickland, along with her brothers, Billy Joe and Gary Allen Strickland, and her sisters, Christine Thacker and Betty Settles, and their families.
Thelma was born September 29, 1929. She graduated DuPont High School, earned her licensed practical nursing degree and attended Morris Harvey College. She was an avid reader, gardener and outspoken philosopher and enjoyed by all who knew her or met her.
Thelma leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all affectionately called her "Granny T" and spent many Sunday family dinners and holidays with her, which Thelma always described as her best days.
Thelma's wishes were to donate her body to WVU for science, which has been completed. The family will spread her ashes in West Virginia, as well as Pass A Grill, Fla., where she spent many happy years of her life prior to her return home.