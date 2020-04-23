THELMA KATHRYN TOLER, 86, of Nitro, W.Va., entered eternal life peacefully with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, W.Va.
Born March 11, 1934, in Kanawha Two-Mile, Kanawha County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Statton Albert Parsons and Hettie Macel Martin-Parsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kellis Toler Jr.; former spouse, Charles Perry; son, Roger Dale Toler; and daughter, Kathy Allen.
She is survived by sons: Kellis Alan Toler and David Perry; sisters: JoAnne Sayre and Leona Kay; many beloved grandchildren: Tony Alan Toler, Kellie Jill Toler-Rogers, Lori Nicole Toler, Micah Toler, Lisa Toler, Joshua Toler, Kathy Allen, Timothy Allen; great - grandchildren: Travis Goodwin, Hali Goodwin, Takara Toler, Desiree Green, Lola Toler, Destiny Allen, Chandler Lowery, Christine Claryssa Toler, Brenden Toler, Matthew Toler; and great - great - grandchildren: Liam Goodwin, Weston Mulcahy, Nathaniel Toler, Sawyer Preece.
Thelma was beautiful inside and out, the sweetest, and knew how to find your funny bone. She loved all her children, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, great - great - grandchildren dearly and equally. She shaped all of our lives in many, many ways and we know she is now watching over all of us from Heaven. Rest in Peace MawMaw Thelma. We will forever hug all of our memories of you.
A celebration of her life will be held when the viral pandemic subsides. Per her wishes, cremation services are being provided by Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, W.Va.