Thelma Louise Lewis

THELMA LOUISE ROSS LEWIS, 85, was born in Charleston, WV on January 24, 1936 and was called home February 15, 2021. She was a 1954 graduate of Garnet High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Ross and Gladys Woods; son, Keith Lewis; sisters, Barbara Robinson and Carolyn Ross Hunter; and brothers, Theodore Ross and Marvin Ross.
Thelma leaves her cherished memory with beloved husband, Don -- married 68 years; daughters Karen "Mimi" Mizell, Irvine, CA and Michelle Nelson (Mike), Norfolk, Va; sons, Donald Lewis, Fredericksburg, Va; Kevin Lewis, Charleston WV, David Lewis (Alba), 29 Palms, Ca; sisters Betty Clark, Charleston WV and Linda Palmer, East Orange, NJ; brother, Johnny Ross (Mary), Norwalk, Ca; 17 grand children, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Preston Funeral Home; 812 Donnally Street
Charleston WV 25301 Private service starts at noon after the public viewing at 11.
Service will be live streamed on Preston Funeral Home Facebook Page and BoxCast.