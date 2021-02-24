Thank you for Reading.

Thelma Louise Lewis
Buy Now
SYSTEM

THELMA LOUISE ROSS LEWIS, 85, was born in Charleston, WV on January 24, 1936 and was called home February 15, 2021. She was a 1954 graduate of Garnet High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Ross and Gladys Woods; son, Keith Lewis; sisters, Barbara Robinson and Carolyn Ross Hunter; and brothers, Theodore Ross and Marvin Ross.

Thelma leaves her cherished memory with beloved husband, Don -- married 68 years; daughters Karen "Mimi" Mizell, Irvine, CA and Michelle Nelson (Mike), Norfolk, Va; sons, Donald Lewis, Fredericksburg, Va; Kevin Lewis, Charleston WV, David Lewis (Alba), 29 Palms, Ca; sisters Betty Clark, Charleston WV and Linda Palmer, East Orange, NJ; brother, Johnny Ross (Mary), Norwalk, Ca; 17 grand children, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Preston Funeral Home; 812 Donnally Street

Charleston WV 25301 Private service starts at noon after the public viewing at 11.

Service will be live streamed on Preston Funeral Home Facebook Page and BoxCast.