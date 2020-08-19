Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA "SISTER GAY" HUNTER, 85 of City View, WV died on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Private Services will be held for the family on Friday, August 21, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. A walk-through visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.