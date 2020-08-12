Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA SPARKS JOHNSON MAYNARD, 92 of Madison, Wv formerly of Chapmanville, WV passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A Private Graveside Service is being planned. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of local arrangements. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV.