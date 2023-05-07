Thank you for Reading.

Thelma Talitha Fitzgerald
THELMA TALITHA (DOBBINS) FITZGERALD, 101, of Duck, entered the Lord's heavenly gates on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at home. She was born on April 4, 1922 to the late Gilbert and Florence (Vaughan) Dobbins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Arthur Fitzgerald, whom she married on April 24, 1954. She has missed him deeply since he nearly thirty years ago, and what a glorious reunion they are celebrating in heaven. Thelma is also preceded in death by her brothers Brooks, Roscoe, Mack, Wade, and Donald; and sisters, Iva and Irene.

