Thelma Talitha Fitzgerald

THELMA TALITHA (DOBBINS) FITZGERALD, 101, of Duck, entered the Lord's heavenly gates on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at home. She was born on April 4, 1922 to the late Gilbert and Florence (Vaughan) Dobbins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Arthur Fitzgerald, whom she married on April 24, 1954. She has missed him deeply since he nearly thirty years ago, and what a glorious reunion they are celebrating in heaven. Thelma is also preceded in death by her brothers Brooks, Roscoe, Mack, Wade, and Donald; and sisters, Iva and Irene.
Left to cherish her memory are nephews Gary Hall and wife, Judy, and Roger Hall and wife, Diana, all of Duck; along with many extended family members. Thelma never had children of her own; however, she was an exceptional friend and mentor to so many women. Thelma will be deeply missed by longtime friend, Susie Campbell.
Thelma held many occupations over her lifetime including being a homemaker, a factory worker, mail carrier and midwife. She was recognized for her service as a Rosie the Riveter factory worker and for more than forty years of service at Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. Thelma worked alongside her father to deliver mail by horseback on the Glendon to Clem route in West Virginia. One of her most fond occupations was being a midwife. She treasured being alongside many women as they welcomed children into the world. Everyone who knew Thelma loved to hear her stories, tell jokes, and they instantly fell in love with her beautiful smile.
A member of Faith Baptist Church in Duck, Thelma enjoyed singing with her church family. One of her favorites hymns was 'Love Lifted Me'. In her later years, Thelma enjoyed gardening, quilting, word puzzles and carrying for three special children whom she treated as if they were her own grandchildren, Eric Campbell, Tiffany (Campbell) Roseveare and Cody Campbell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers that spent so much time with Thelma in her last few years.
Her visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Thelma's funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the funeral home with Pastor JR Mullins officiating.
Interment will follow in the Chapman Cemetery, Servia.