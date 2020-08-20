THEO TUCKER, Jr. 63, of Chesapeake passed away August 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, following a short illness.
He was a retired Cardiovascular Perfusionist at CAMC, a former coal miner and a former member of the Chesapeake Town Council. Tom started his 50-year career as a firefighter at the Malden Volunteer Fire Department then transitioned to a member of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and was currently a member of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Theo A. Sr. and Eva C. Keller Tucker; and a brother, Guy Edward Tucker Sr.
Surviving are his ex-wife of 35 years and mother of his children, Drema Elizabeth Oakes; sons, David Eugene Tucker of South Charleston, Thomas Allen Tucker of Chelyan, Adam Seth Tucker of Campbells Creek, and John Michael Tucker and Maeve, of Chelyan; brother, Ronnie Lee Tucker of Campbells Creek; sisters, Pamela Ann King of Elkview, Kimberly Lee Mellie of Morgantown, Mary Elaine Thomas and Barbara Kay Good both of Campbells Creek; grandchildren, Dillon Wayne Tucker (wife, Makayla), Zoey Grace Holmes, Harley Pierce Tucker, Adrian Derik Stewart, Hailey Nicole Tucker and Coalson Audel Tucker; and one great grandchild due in February.
The Tucker Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Shelly Chapman and Kerie Napier, who went above and beyond to care for Theo at St. Mary's Medical Center. The family would also like to thank Dona Penturff, of Amedysis Home Health, for not only being a great nurse but also a wonderful friend.
A Full Fireman funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Bob Dearien officiating. Interment will follow in Belcher Family Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.