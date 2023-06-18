THEODOCIA HARDIN KELLY SMITH was as unique in life as her first name. Throughout her 94 years "Teddy" charmed friends with warmth and wit, beauty, style and her downright funny personality. Teddy's daughter, Karin Kelly, and son-in-law, Bernard Tronche, were with her at Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital in Texas the day she died, April 26, 2023.
Teddy was born September 3, 1928, in Huntington, West Virginia, the fourth child and only daughter of Lewis and Hazel Hardin. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, and attended Marshall University. Teddy married Karin's father, the late John H. Kelly, in 1949. She devoted herself to raising their only child, excelling in every aspect of homemaking. She had a flair for interior design, painting, sewing and anything creative. Family and friends appreciated Teddy's talent as a fabulous cook and entertainer. Karin remembers her mother baking dessert every day and no one made a better pie! Lemon meringue, cherry cream, apple, raisin, rhubarb, peach and more. Teddy delighted friends with delicious desserts and memorable meals.
Perhaps her greatest gift was a never-ending sense of humor. When you were with Teddy, you laughed whether it was on a golf course, at a cocktail party or just sitting around chatting. Teddy Kelly, as she was known for three decades, charmed people with her quick retorts and outgoing attitude. She played a lot of golf back in the day and sometimes enjoyed it! Mostly, it was just a chance to have a good time with friends at Berry Hills Country Club or wherever her husband and friends traveled. Teddy surprised many by taking up ice skating in her 40s, practicing three times a week at an indoor rink in Charleston.
In the mid-1970s, Teddy became a working woman as an agent for New England Life Insurance in Charleston. She married her second husband, the late Robert L. Smith, publisher of the Charleston Gazette daily newspaper, in 1986. Teddy regretfully said goodbye to her beautiful home state of West Virginia in 2013 to move to Fort Worth, Texas, to spend her last decade close to her daughter, son-in-law and the two grandsons she adored.
Teddy was named after her grandmother Theodocia Austin Smith, 1875-1953. The family name continues with her great granddaughter, Theodocia "Teddy" Diane Tronche, born in 2016.
Teddy was a longtime member of Berry Hills Country Club, and she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Fort Worth Chapter.
Karin will carry the spirit of her mother with her every day of her life. Teddy is survived by Karin, son-in-law Bernard Tronche, grandsons John-Laurent Tronche and Alexander Kelly Tronche, granddaughter-in-law Leslie Honey Tronche and great grandchildren Teddy and August Tronche. She has many nephews and nieces including Melissa Hardin Swick and great niece Elizabeth Swick. Also, nieces Debbie Hart Bennett and Lynn Hart Litton. Teddy is also survived by the family of second husband Bob Smith including brother-in-law Jim Smith and his children, Susan Smith Pelzel, Phillip Smith, Robbie Smith and sister-in-law, the late, Pat Smith Nelson and family.
Teddy will be buried alongside her parents, two brothers and first husband in Mountain View Cemetery in Charleston, West Virginia.