Theodocia Hardin Kelly Smith
THEODOCIA HARDIN KELLY SMITH was as unique in life as her first name. Throughout her 94 years "Teddy" charmed friends with warmth and wit, beauty, style and her downright funny personality. Teddy's daughter, Karin Kelly, and son-in-law, Bernard Tronche, were with her at Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital in Texas the day she died, April 26, 2023.

Teddy was born September 3, 1928, in Huntington, West Virginia, the fourth child and only daughter of Lewis and Hazel Hardin. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, and attended Marshall University. Teddy married Karin's father, the late John H. Kelly, in 1949. She devoted herself to raising their only child, excelling in every aspect of homemaking. She had a flair for interior design, painting, sewing and anything creative. Family and friends appreciated Teddy's talent as a fabulous cook and entertainer. Karin remembers her mother baking dessert every day and no one made a better pie! Lemon meringue, cherry cream, apple, raisin, rhubarb, peach and more. Teddy delighted friends with delicious desserts and memorable meals.

