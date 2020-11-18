Theodore A. Jefferies

THEODORE A. (TED) JEFFRIES, 78, of Elkview passed away on November 15th, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
Ted graduated from the University of Charleston, enjoyed working on antique cars and boats. He worked as a Claims Assistant Superintendant at State Farm for 35 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents E. Mason, and Delsia Jeffries, and grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jeffries, sons; Robert M. Jeffries (Amy), Dean Jeffries (Stacey), grandson; Tyler Jeffries, (fianc e Emilie) and great granddaughter, Paisleigh, he is also survived by three step-grandchildren, Lexie Burke, Brynn Burke and Landon Smith.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a walk through viewing at Hafer Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 - 12pm.
Per Teds wishes he will be laid to rest at Calvary Methodist Church Cemetery, Richlands, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Tunnel to towers, or Fold of Honor.
