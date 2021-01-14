Theodore Bowles Sr

THEODORE FRANKLIN BOWLES SR., 79, of Ashford, WV passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.
He was born September 11, 1941, son of the late William "Bill" Scott Bowles and Biddie Opal (Holstein) Bowles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Ellhue and Bill "Junior" Bowles; his sisters Thelma Barnett, Argatha Caldwell, Sylvia Sharp, AnnaBelle Perdue, Irene Bowles, and Marceline Hadley; and grandson Jason Atkins.
He was a graduate of Sherman High School - Class of 1960. He was retired from Boone County Recycle; co-organizer of Kanawha-Boone Little League (currently Boone Northern Little League); Democratic Executive Committee; and Boone County Constable and Bus Driver. He loved being outdoors, mowing grass, planting a garden, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hope (Bias) Bowles; sons, Theodore Bowles Jr. (Cheri) of Grimesland, NC and Patrick "Sean" Bowles (Donna) of Ashford, WV; daughters, Shereen Atkins (Robert) of Racine, WV, Tonya Barker (Kenney) of Ashford, WV, and RheAnna Kirk (Roy) of Ashford, WV; brothers, Ernest Bowles of Chicago, IL and Tommy Bowles of Ashford, WV; sister, Betty Jo Perdue of Ashford, WV; grandchildren, Chris (Hollie), Harriet, Bub (Pebbles), Owen (Kim), Peter, Bethany, Chuckie (Jenna), Donnie, Ivy, Corey, Bryleigh, Bailey, and Alex; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Colby, Megan, Liam, Sophie, and Teddy, and expecting two grandsons, Waylon and Easton; special extended family, Zeke, Raegan, and Colton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 15 at Barker Cemetery, Ashford, WV with Pastor Richard Harold officiating.
There will be a Walk-Through visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 at Ashford Church of God.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Theodore Franklin Bowles Sr. to Boone Northern Little League, PO Box 263, Racine, WV 25165.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.