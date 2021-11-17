THEODORE "TED" RAY MOTES, 65, of Ripley passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born August 18, 1956 in Bethany, Missouri a son of Faye Hill Motes and the late Cleo Motes. After living in over 35 states Ted graduated from Ripley High School in 1974. Following high school, he graduated from West Liberty State University and West Virginia University School of Dentistry. He would then move to Ripley to start his dental practice, Family Dentistry, until his illness forced him to retire in November 2020. He enjoyed working alongside his wife for many years as well as playing golf, scuba diving and traveling. Ted was always reading and learning ways to better himself and handle all the projects life sent his way. Ted became a Christian in 1987 and was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple where he served as a deacon for many years.
Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Griest Motes; his children whom he loved so much and was very proud of them and all of their endeavors Jessica Sexton (Nick) and Thomas Motes; mother Faye Motes; sister Beth Behling; nieces and nephews Matt Motes, Richard Behling, Joe Gossett, Christina Gossett, Sarah Kyer, Ryan Hunter, Kaylee and Kodie Griest.
In addition to his father Ted was preceded in death by a son, Michael Motes and a brother, Bob Motes.
The family would like to thank Drs. Jeffrey Barton and Kelli Cawley, as well as Kanawha Hospice and nurse Lori Casto for their care of Ted during his illness.
A funeral service to celebrate Ted's life will be held 3:30 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Ripley Baptist Temple with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m., until the time of the service. Ted will be laid to rest in the Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ted's memory to the Ripley Baptist Temple Mission Fund or the Union Mission of Charleston.