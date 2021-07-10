THERESA ELIZABETH SCHAUB, 51, of Mount Nebo, West Virginia, passed away June 16, 2021 in Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.
Theresa was born on February 12, 1970 in Ashland, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Theresa and Dennis Copenhaver. Theresa was a graduate of Nicholas County High School, class of 1988, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1994 from Glenville State College. Theresa began her nursing career and worked for Genesis Healthcare for over 18 years. She was an MDS Coordinator and supervised many nursing homes throughout the state.
Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Robert L. Schaub, whom she married on December 18, 1993. Theresa will be missed greatly by their two beloved fur babies, Sammi and Fergie. Theresa was a member of the Grand Order of the Royal Leprechauns and played a very integral role in their fundraising for local charities and scholarships. Theresa enjoyed many summers on Summersville Lake with Rob and all of their friends who shared a passion for boating. Theresa leaves behind many friends to cherish her memory.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to express sympathy may do so by making a donation to The Nicholas County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 579, Summersville, WV, 26651 or The Mt. Nebo St. Patrick's Day Parade, 546 Wilderness Highway, Apt. 1, Mt. Nebo, WV 26679. Please include "Theresa Schaub" in the memo portion of any donations.