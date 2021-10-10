THERESA J. REPASS (NEE SMITH), 67, beloved wife of Rex L. Repass for 45 years, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was preceded in death by her father, William Smith and her mother, Catherine Smith; and brothers Richard Smith and Robert Smith. She is survived by her husband Rex and four daughters and sons-in-law including Megan Popp (Nicholas), Jennifer Krieger (William), Sarah Robben (Daniel), and Lindsey Tolle (Adam); sister Patricia Bird of Akron, Ohio, brother John Preston Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and sister Ellen Captain of Huntington, W.Va., and many nieces and nephews including her dear niece Kathy Bergh of Stow, Ohio.
In addition to her daughters and siblings, Theresa is survived by 10 grandchildren including Rosalie Robben, Genevieve Popp, Liam Krieger, Rex Robben, Oliver Popp, Evelyn Krieger, Charles Popp, August Robben, Eloise Popp, and Jackson Krieger, and her expected 11th grandchild baby Tolle due in February.
Theresa is a graduate of Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va. and a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was employed for 42 years as a registered nurse working in surgery for hospitals in West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio. A resident of the Cincinnati area (Glendale) for 33 years, she is a past president of the Glendale Garden Club, a vice president of the Glendale Monday Class, and a member of the Glendale Lyceum.
Known as "Mimi" to her 10 grandchildren, Theresa loved spending time with her family, traveling, ocean and river cruising, and vacationing every summer with her large family on Hilton Head Island. One of her most rewarding moments as a volunteer was chaperoning a World War II veteran to Washington, DC as a part of the Honor Flight program.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home/Blue Ash, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241, followed by a funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville, Ohio 45241.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshall University Foundation for the School of Nursing, (Theresa J. Repass Fund in the memo area), 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, W.Va. 25703.