THERESA LYNN GRAHAM JOSEPH, 62, of St. Albans, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home from surgical complications. She was born on April 18, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Freda Clark and Clifford E Smith. She was adopted as a baby and raised by the late Pauline and Walter Jones. She was a 1977 graduate of Spencer High School. She worked in retail for Walmart and others. Theresa is survived by two sons, Robert Graham Jr. (Tamara) of PA, Anthony Graham (Caity) of KY, Four Grandsons, her brother Clifton Smith (Karen) of MD, half brother John Clark (Natalie) of VA , half sister Georgiana Manchester (Marty) of IA, and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her partner of the last 17 years, Kevin Pearson.
A memorial will be planned for a later time.
