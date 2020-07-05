Therma “Annie” Ashley

THERMA INEZ "ANNIE" ASHLEY, 98, was born in Summers County, on March 1, 1922, and passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother, and a true believer in the Christian faith, with a great love for our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Surviving are her two sons, Steven B. Ashley, residing in Lexington, Ky., and Joseph C. Ashley, residing in Fairmont; a daughter, Carolyn Sue Bland, residing in Elkview; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Jarrett and Virginia E. Jarrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Jarrett, Homer Jarrett, and Grover Jarrett; sisters, Eugenia Mullens, Margie Bennett, and Hermenia Bishop; her son, Clyde Abraham Jarrett; and daughter, Sherlon Ann Grabill.
