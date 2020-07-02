Mrs. THERMAL ALESHIRE COOK, 92, of Poca, passed away July 1, 2020, in the Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born May 17, 1928, in Boone County, where she was proud to call home. She was born to the late Elmer and Erna Aleshire, whom she called Mommy and Poppy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen James Cook; four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Glen "Skinny" and his wife Tina Cook; grandsons, Glen and his wife Andrea Cook, Brian Cook, and Clayton and his Kelsey Cook; great-grandson, Gabriel Cook; sisters, Nellie Gordan and June Brown.
Thermal was a devoted wife and mother and the best grandmother three boys could have asked for. She was an avid gardener and canned the best corn, sweet pickles and apples you could have ever tasted. She was a member of the Heizer Creek Community Church and helped at the Frankie Veltri Thanksgiving dinner with her grandson, Glen, and daughter-in-law, Tina. Thermal loved to cook for her family and also enjoyed activities going on at her church. She volunteered as a Poll worker for many years. We know that Thermal is smiling at the side of Jesus and her husband, Glen. She was loved beyond measure and had a full and long life.
A tribute to the life of Thermal will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House, with Pastor Harold Landers officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hubbard Hospice House or Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cook family.