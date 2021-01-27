THERON FRANKLIN BITTLE, 57, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
" The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21
With broken hearts we announce our beloved father, husband, brother and friend, Theron Franklin Bittle, Sr., 57 of Elkview, WV, has departed from us, but his breath has returned to God and he has entered into rest with Jesus. His Christian faith sustained him as he attended and served as a Pastor of Frame Community Church for many years.
Theron was the son of the late Keith John Bittle and Ruth Blackman Taylor Bittle.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Laura Jane Bittle of Elkview; Daughter, Kendall Jean Bittle Mayo (Brendon) of Proctorville, Ohio; Sons, Theron Franklin Bittle, Jr. (Amber) of Lancaster, SC and John Taylor Bittle of Elkview; Brother, Keith Michael Bittle (Bobbie) of Cross Lanes, and Sister Judy Elizabeth Bittle Scaggs of Raleigh, NC.
In his youth, Theron was proud to be a Stonewall Jackson High School General and a graduate of WV State University and Marshall University Graduate College.
Theron's work ethic was second to none and over the years he has served as a Buyer, Contract Manager, Procurement Specialist, and Accountant for Allegheny & Western Energy, National Oilwell Varco, WV Human Rights Commission, WV DEP and WV DHHR.
Always young at heart, Theron has an extensive history with the Boy Scouts of America. Having nearly reached his Eagle Scout rank as a boy, he was so proud that both of his sons, Theron Jr. and John achieved Eagle Scout. He was a Leader and Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 144 and a Leader and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 144, Clendenin for nearly 25 years. He especially enjoyed teaching life saving and survival skills to the boys. Theron was happy and content to be in the great outdoors, no matter how many rainy camping trips he endured. He loved this country and our flag.
Theron was dedicated to the Lord's service and providing for his family. Reflecting on I Corinithians 13:4-8, Theron was patient, kind, not envious, not boastful, not proud, not dishonorable, not selfish, not easily angered, not a keeper of wrongs, he rejected evil, rejoiced in truth, he always protected, always trusted, and persevered to the end. He was Love.
We thank God for the gift of Theron, whom we appreciate with all our hearts. Theron had a ready smile, a joyful heart, and helped everybody that he could. He was our hero, strong and brave, in the face of adversity. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Thank you Drs. Ihle and Adkins and all teams and wonderful nurses at CAMC Memorial. God Bless your hands as instruments for healing.
O Lord, grant us the mercy thy servant, Theron, has obtained. Amen.
Graveside service, 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Clendenin Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Rucker officiating. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
