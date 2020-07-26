THOMAS A. MARTIN, 83, of Nitro, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial.
A lifelong resident of Nitro; he retired from Allied Chemical.
Tom was preceded in death by parents Thad and Opal Martin, grandson Justin Michael Dill, brother Eddie Martin, and sister Edrie Unrue.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years Janet Sue Smith Martin, daughter Tammy Martin Dill and husband John, son Jay Martin and wife Michelle, grandchildren Sean Dill (Caroline), Emily Dill Simon (Adam), Abigail Martin Grant (Jacob), Madison Martin, great-grandchildren Thomas Anthony Dill and Ellie Rita Simon, and sister Reba Martin Thomas (Don).
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Lower Mausoleum Chapel of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Martin family and you may view the full obituary and send e-mail condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com