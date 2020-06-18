Thomas Allen Edens

THOMAS ALLEN "TOMMY" EDENS peacefully left this world surrounded by his family in the arms of his true love on June 16th 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tommy was a God fearing man who loved Jesus, attending church, and his family in Christ. You could find him working under a car, building something, or tinkering in his garage. A man with over 1,000 songs on his iPod, he loved listening and singing to his music (extra loud). He was an avid jokster, who overused sarcasm, with a laugh that would make you laugh. He loved movies, quoting movies, and listening to Rush Limbaugh. He was the family Jeopardy champion, and if you asked him, he could beat Ken Jennings if he had enough time to answer the questions. Tommy loved to shoot guns and took pride in his collector items. He was a die hard Conservative and could not wait for Trump to win the election in November. He was a perfectionist, and always said "if you ain't going to do it right, don't do it at all". He loved his wife unconditionally, as well as his children. He worked hard to provide for his family his whole life. Tommy had 32 years truck driving experience and pulled doubles at FedEx freight for 23 years. His family joked he couldn't drive a car in a straight line, but he had over 3 million safe driving miles. He won multiple awards over the years competing in the West Virginia Truck driving competition that included Rookie of the year, and multiple state championships, runner up awards, and the only person to score a 100% on the written exam. He was smart, funny, loving, kind, caring, compassionate and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tommy will be patiently waiting to reunite with his soulmate and wife of 26 years, Sherri; a daughter, Kayli Feazelle (Jamie); son, Seth Edens (Sheyenne); his two princess granddaughters, Miylah and Remington; brothers, Roger Hunt (Kathy) and Glenn Edens (Shirley); sisters, Kathy Lynn Withrow (Jerry), Shirley Vasilou; a mother-in-law, who loved him like a son, Linda Carter; and a abundance of nieces and nephews.
Tommy was greeted in heaven by his son, Ethan Edens; his mother, Eva Edens, and father, Jake Edens; brothers, Archie Joe Edens, Joseph Archie Hunt, James Archie Hunt, Larry Edens; and sister, Bonnie Breeden.
Tommy's family will continue keeping his and his sons memory alive through the Erides foundation until they are whole again. "Be with me where I am. - John 24:17
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone report to the polls in November and exercise their right to vote. Trump 2020, Keep America Great!
