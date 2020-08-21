THOMAS ALLEN MOORE, 71, of Seth, WV departed this life August 18, 2020 to be with his heavenly father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Gladys Kinder Moore; four brothers, Harry, Charlie, Jim, and Joseph Jr; two sisters, Thelma Woodrum and Beulah King. He is survived by one brother, Jackie of Hernshaw, WV two sisters, Anna Hensley and husband, Bob of Seth, whom he made his home. Phyllis Pennington and husband, N.A. of Beaver, WV very special niece, Barb Ferrell, several nephews and nieces; three friends Ronnie, Meral "Oldman" and Kerri. Tom's wishes was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
