THOMAS ALLEN POCHICK, 54, of Culloden, WV, died Saturday July 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV.
Born September 21, 1967 in Bluefield, WV, he was a son of Daniel Thomas Pochick and Nancy Brooks Pochick of Bluefield. Thomas worked as a diesel mechanic for Rish Equipment in St. Albans, WV and was of the Catholic faith. He was enthralled with the Navy Blue Angels and was an avid modeler who was very mechanical inclined. Thomas had been a Type I Diabetic since he was eight years old.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Carla Hogan Pochick; step-children, Laura Ashlei See and husband Ryan of Smithfield, NC, and Hogan Tate Frazier of Hurricane, WV; siblings, Sheryle Holbert and husband Rodney of Fairmont, WV, Karen Smith of Bluefield, WV, Lisa McGuffey and husband Michael of Huntington, WV, William Scott Pochick and wife Michelle of Asburn, VA, Laura Elizabeth Hayes and husband Jeffery of Charleston, WV, and Christopher Michael Pochick and significant other, Shannon Lowe of Knoxville, TN; and eight nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Mercer Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m., with a Christian Wake Service to be held at 7:30.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bluefield, WV, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Father Sebastian Devasya officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery where family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org
Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Allen Pochick.