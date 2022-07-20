Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Allen Pochick
SYSTEM

THOMAS ALLEN POCHICK, 54, of Culloden, WV, died Saturday July 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Born September 21, 1967 in Bluefield, WV, he was a son of Daniel Thomas Pochick and Nancy Brooks Pochick of Bluefield. Thomas worked as a diesel mechanic for Rish Equipment in St. Albans, WV and was of the Catholic faith. He was enthralled with the Navy Blue Angels and was an avid modeler who was very mechanical inclined. Thomas had been a Type I Diabetic since he was eight years old.

Tags

Recommended for you