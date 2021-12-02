THOMAS ARTHUR FISHER, 66, of Sissonville passed away suddenly at home on Saturday November 27, 2021.
He was the beloved son of Arthur and the late Leona Good Fisher he was born on June 5, 1955. Tom graduated from WVU in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Forestry.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Leona Good Fisher and daughter, Connie Fisher Berry.
Tom was married to Helen (Starr) Fisher on July 12, 1980. He worked for Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Protection and with the Environmental Protection Agency over the course of his career. He even spent time as a Forest Ranger as "Smokey Bear." He loved his work and felt it was important to be a steward over the earth. He retired from D.E.P. in 2010.
Tom was the loving father of Kristie, Tonya, (the late) Connie Sue and Jason Thomas. Tom spent his life being the dutiful father and husband - attending to all the needs of his family. Tom was quick to leave what he was doing and give support wherever and whenever needed.
His life was full of service to others and selfless acts of devotion.
Tom will be sadly missed because of his giving heart to all of us. He enjoyed the outdoors very much. Even though he spent much of his time caring for others, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. His favorite flower was a daisy, and he wrote poetry when he was young. His grandchildren will always remember him for blueberry pancakes, walks along the creek, and big bonfires.
Survivors include his loving wife, Helen, of 41 years and daughter Kristie, both of Sissonville; daughter Tonya Criser and Brent of Lancaster, Ohio; son, Jason Fisher and Sarah of Sissonville; father, Arthur Fisher, of Sissonville; sister Karen Price and Terry of Myrtle Beach, SC; Debbie Walker and Mike of Sissonville; and Connie Garnes and Steve Painter of Sissonville. Grandchildren, Carly, Adam, Jayna and Shelby Criser, Jocelyn Berry, Cody Fisher, Aiden and Peyton Painter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home with Brent Criser officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, WV. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.
The family respectfully requests that anyone who plans to attend services, please wear a mask or face covering.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.