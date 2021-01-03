Thomas Bickel III

THOMAS "TOM" BICKEL, III 75, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was born at Vero Beach, Florida to the late Thomas B. Bickel, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Cuppett Bickel.
Tom attended First Baptist Church, St. Albans and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop, St. Albans. His hobby was watching all sports on ESPN.
Surviving are his sisters, Cynthia J. Dean (Jimmy) and Barbara Trotter (Richard). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
If you would like to make a donation in Tom's name to the Kidney Transplant Center, CAMC General Hospital, 501 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
You may visit Tom's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
