THOMAS F. BROWN, 75, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Clover Cemetery near Spencer. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. For anyone wishing to attend the graveside service, a procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, 206 Beauty Street, Spencer, West Virginia 25276 is in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.