Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


THOMAS F. BROWN, 75, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Clover Cemetery near Spencer. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. For anyone wishing to attend the graveside service, a procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, 206 Beauty Street, Spencer, West Virginia 25276 is in charge of the arrangements.