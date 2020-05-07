THOMAS CARROLL GUINN, 85, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Hodges Nursing Home in Charleston of natural causes.
Thomas, known to most as Tom, was born June 14, 1934 in Charleston, West Virginia to Stephen and Lucy (Corkrean) Guinn.
After High School Tom joined the army for five years before attending West Virginia State College and graduating with a degree in business. He worked for Linde Union Carbide prior to retiring from Charleston Area Medical Center.
Tom was a strong Catholic and member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Tom took pride in his Irish heritage and always enjoyed watching Notre Dame football games. He also enjoyed gardening and building plane and ship models, all activities that required patience, which he was known for. Later in life Tom became a great artist and painted many beautiful water color pictures for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dreamma Guinn, daughter Marion AbuRahma, son-in-law Ali AbuRahma, grandson Zach AbuRahma and his wife Blake, granddaughter Chelsea Maxwell, grandson Joseph AbuRahma, sister Jane Kennell, brothers Joseph and Stephen Guinn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Stephen and Lucy Guinn, sister Mary Anne Ream and brother Patrick Guinn.
Due to these unprecedented times, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined when it is safe for everyone to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be made to the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
A special thank you to the staff at Hodges Nursing Home, who so lovingly cared for Tom.
In honor of Tom, who will be dearly missed, an Irish blessing: May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and until we meet again. May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand.