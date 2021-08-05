THOMAS DICKERSON "DICK" DORSEY, 80, of Waynesboro, VA, formerly of Nicholas County, WV passed away at his home on Monday, August 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday one-hour prior to the funeral services.
