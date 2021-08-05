Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS DICKERSON "DICK" DORSEY, 80, of Waynesboro, VA, formerly of Nicholas County, WV passed away at his home on Monday, August 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday one-hour prior to the funeral services.

