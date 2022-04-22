THOMAS E. DOOLEY (89) passed peacefully from this earth at his home April 18, 2022, in Summersville after a long illness.
Tom was born in Page, WV June 30, 1932. He was proceeded in death by his parents Guy S. and Glady's L. Dorsey Dooley and was the 7th of 9 children. Raised in Summersville, he was a graduate of Nicholas County High School. Soon after graduating he enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard and was called to serve in the Korean War. He rose to the rank of Sargent and was proud of his service as crew chief of an artillery battery for the duration of the conflict.
On his return, he married his longtime friend and sweetheart Julia F. Murphy in 1955. They were married 66 years. He was the loving father of 4 children. One son, Thomas, Jr., wife Tammie of Tulsa, OK: three daughters; Camile Moore, husband Dan of Princeton, Sara Perkins, partner Gary of Summersville and Emily Bright, husband Bill of Pinch. The delight of his life was his grandchildren: Anna, Laura, and Jacob Moore; Alyssa and Zackery Perkins; Will and Sydney Bright; and bonus grandchildren, John, Allie and Rachel. He lived for the hugs and kisses of his great grandchildren: Emma and Connor Wooton; Piper and Cove Moore and bonus loved ones: Laken, Brooks, Sadie, Brady, & Beckham.
Tom was very proud of his 22 years military service. He was especially proud of the men he led as Company Commander of the National Guard Unit in Richwood. A lifelong resident of Summersville, he was always a community servant, helping build playgrounds, ballfields and served as PTA President, City Councilman, and Mayor. He was a longtime Deacon in the Summersville Baptist Church, 14-year volunteer at the local hospital and was always quick to help anyone in need. A long-time coal man, he worked underground and as preparation superintendent for several coal companies in the area.
Tom was known for his easy smile and his ever-present "handshake". He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in the Summersville Baptist Church with Jacob Moore officiating. Burial with military honors and masonic rites will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m., until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Bread of Life Food Pantry c the Summersville Presbyterian Church.