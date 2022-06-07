THOMAS EDWARD BAKER, 48 of Summersville WV passed away on June 3, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Tom gave his life in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Nicholas County doing a job that he dearly loved. He was the son of Thomas E. Baker, Jr and Sheila of Salisbury, NC and Carol and James Walton of Mt Nebo.
He was proceeded in death by his Grandparents, Thomas and June Baker, Harland and Ann Walls.
He was married to the love of his life and soulmate Jamie D. Louk Baker. He had two children Timothy Baker and Kristen Baker, and two step-children William Lemasters, and Lilly Meadows. His children were the light of his life and he was so proud of all their accomplishments. He also leaves behind a loving Grandmother Sarah Jackson of Widen, Mother and Father-in-law Charles and Patty Louk of Summersville, sisters Michelle Brown (David) of Lexington, KY and Tammy Long (Mike) of Salisbury, NC and nieces Alisha Hinkle and Hannah Grim and nephews Matthew Baker, Aaron Evans and Marcus Evans and several great nieces and nephews.
Thomas graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1991, where he was often known as "Tex". He attended Concord College and he was a graduate of the West Virginia Police Training Class in 1997. Along with being a Nicholas County Sheriff Deputy, he was also a member and deacon of Restoration Fellowship and a member of the Summersville Masonic Lodge #76.
There pretty much wasn't a job the Tom hadn't done. He took a break from law enforcement for 7 years but could never get it out of his blood. He worked as a greaser on a strip mine, was an insurance agent selling AFLAC, a salesman for AirEvac, sold commercial insurance for Nationwide Wes Brown, was a car salesman for Mark LeRose Ford, was a Bail Bondsman for A-four-dable Bonding before coming back to the job that had his heart and made him happy. He was a great deputy and friend to many. Thomas will be remembered for his contagious smile and laugh.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. He will be laid to rest with Masonic Rites in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the Arena from noon until service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff's Association: 700 Main Street, Suite 3, Summersville, WV 26651.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arramgements.