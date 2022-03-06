THOMAS EDWARD ESPOSITO, former Mayor of the City of Logan, was called to his eternal home in heaven on December 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was surrounded by family.
Tom always had a smile on his face and served as an inspiration to family and friends during his illness.
Tom loved life and was always concerned about the people around him. Tom wanted to always be strong and a comfort to others even in his last days.
Born September 16, 1952 in Logan, WV to the late Vito T. Esposito and Mary F. (Lamp) Esposito, Tom will be remembered for his many professional and charitable accomplishments, but most importantly, Tom will be remembered for his undying love for family and friends, along with his smile and cheerful disposition that could always brighten our days, and for his heartfelt compassion.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Pam O'Neil Esposito; son, Thomas V. "Tommy" Esposito; brothers, Dr. Vito M. (Betty) Esposito, John V. (Melissa) Esposito, Dr. Patrick R. (Caroline) Esposito, Michael A. Esposito, and his sister Rose Marie Esposito (Jim) Rupe. Tom is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Anne Esposito, Lesli Esposito (Pete) Verdi, Patrick (Michelle) Esposito, II, Cara Esposito (J.D.) Gump, and Mary Catherine Esposito; great nieces Natalie, Elizabeth, Caroline, Claire, Annie, and great nephews, James, and Luke, all of whom held very special places in Tom's heart.
Tom was a member of the First Christian Church of Logan where he served as a Deacon and worship leader. Tom's strong Christian faith served as an inspiration to all as he battled cancer. Tom attended Mt. Gay Grade School, Logan Jr. High, and graduated from Logan High School in 1970. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from WVU in 1974, Tom attended the WVU College of Law and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree in 1978. Tom's childhood dream to become Mayor of the City of Logan came true on May 1, 1987, when he was elected to that position, which he held from 1987-2003, while also maintaining a full time law practice. During his 16 years as Mayor, Tom brought the City of Logan through some tough economic times and his vision and efforts secured the future of the City. Tom is well known for his participation in the WV Municipal League, his contributions to the legal profession, his accomplishments as Mayor of Logan, and his tireless efforts in many community projects, including the Paws Squad.
Funeral Services were held on December 21, 2021 at the First Christian Church of Logan, with the Rev. Tom Chafin officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV.