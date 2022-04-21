Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS EDWARD PAYNE 74, of Hamptonville NC formerly of Midway passed away Monday April 18, 2022.

He was the son of the late Ronald Payne and Minnie Flint Payne. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Lee Payne.

Survivors include his sisters, Linda Payne and Wanda Winship both of South Charleston; nephew, Matthew Winship.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday April 22, 2022 at Payne Family Cemetery, Winfield with Pastor Chris Stevens officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.

