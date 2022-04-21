Thomas Edward Payne Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THOMAS EDWARD PAYNE 74, of Hamptonville NC formerly of Midway passed away Monday April 18, 2022.He was the son of the late Ronald Payne and Minnie Flint Payne. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Lee Payne.Survivors include his sisters, Linda Payne and Wanda Winship both of South Charleston; nephew, Matthew Winship.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday April 22, 2022 at Payne Family Cemetery, Winfield with Pastor Chris Stevens officiating.Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Edward Payne Ronald Lee Payne Graveside Condolence Matthew Winship Chris Stevens Guestbook Recommended for you Local Spotlight Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Victor E. Sigmon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS