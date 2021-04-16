THOMAS EDWARD SIKORA passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver, Colorado on April 7, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, and is survived by his siblings Elizabeth (Betty) Lekan and John Sikora; children Mark Callaghan, Mike Callaghan, and Elizabeth Callaghan; cousins Judy Anderson and Margarite Kostalac; nieces Deborah Lekan, Susan Geers, Sarah Wessel, and Mary Lekan; nephews Alan Lekan, Tom Sikora, and John Sikora, Jr.; and grandchildren Daniel Callaghan and David Callaghan.
Tom was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 6, 1938. He grew up in the Hungarian neighborhood known as 'Buckeye Road.' He attended St. Elizabeth elementary school, Cathedral Latin high school, and Case Institute of Technology (now Case-Western Reserve).
Tom found his soul-mate in Beverly Ann Johnson Callaghan and they were married in 1967, making their home principally in Charleston, West Virginia. After retirement, Tom and Beverly lived for a time in Cape Coral, Florida before settling in Denver to be close to Mark.
Tom's life was one of passion, excellence, and great humor.
Tom was a caddie at Chagrin Valley Country Club outside Cleveland. In a few short years, he was ranked the #1 caddie, which earned him a coveted scholarship, without which his parents would never have been able to pay for a school such as Case-Western. Tom excelled at Case-Western and landed a great chemical engineering job on graduation with a premier chemical company. Tom had a distinguished career as a chemical engineer, working for companies such as FMC and Union Carbide as well as being an independent consultant, his capabilities rising to plant engineer, plant manager, and new plant construction manager. If someone had a major, chemical engineering problem or challenge, Tom was the go-to solution guy.
His passion and skill at the bridge table became famous not only in Charleston, but around the world. He quickly rose to a bridge Life Master, ultimately a Gold Life Master, and played in major bridge tournaments, competing against and defeating famous bridge players such as Omar Sharif and the world champion Four Aces. Tom met the love of his life at a bridge tournament, and Beverly was an expert bridge player herself. She was recognized by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) as being in the Top 500 players in the United States. When she retired from bridge competitions in 1990, Beverly was ranked as the #1 female player in West Virginia by the ACBL. Tom and Beverly shared their bridge passion at tournaments all over the country.
Everyone who has ever spent any time with Tom has heard his humor. He was a non-stop comic with everyone. And he was always adding to his repertoire, rarely repeating a joke he already told you. He could remember the most complicated jokes and elaborate puns, which must be delivered perfectly to be funny. Even in the days shortly before his passing, his humor was fresh, hilarious, and well-delivered.
Tom will be remembered for how he touched his family and friends. How he took his younger brother to Browns games, Indians games, the art museum, and taught him how to ride a two-wheel bike. How he admired his older sister. How he loved his wife Beverly and her children as his own. How he admired and encouraged his nieces and nephews and asked after their children. And how he made everybody laugh. Tom will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered by family.