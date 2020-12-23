Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS HOWARD FLANAGAN 61, passed away on December 17, 2020. Services are Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV Friends may call Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 12 till 1 p.m. Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.