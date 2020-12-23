THOMAS HOWARD FLANAGAN 61, passed away on December 17, 2020. Services are Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV Friends may call Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 12 till 1 p.m. Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.
Trending Now
Articles
- Dear Abby: Change in dinner party guest list draws angry response
- Despite extension, Justice plans to spend most of $1.25 billion CARES Act funds by year's end
- National Park and Preserve designation for New River Gorge is add-on to relief bill
- The Food Guy: Swanky food and drink at a … motel? You Billy believe it!
- WVU basketball: No. 3 Kansas goes deep to defeat No. 7 Mountaineers 79-65
- 'You can't really fully explain it': Despite pandemic, 2020 a banner year for area auto dealers
- WVU football: Tennessee out, Army in as Mountaineers' Liberty Bowl opponent
- Kanawha woman gets life with no mercy for 2018 Sissonville stabbing
- 17-year-old girl charged in killing family in Elkview; charges stand against 16-year-old boy
- Board games and brews: The Board Room opens in South Charleston