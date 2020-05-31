THOMAS FRANKLIN SMITHSON, 75, of Beaver, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born and raised in St. Albans, he was the son of the late Stanley and Irene (Robinson) Smithson. Tom graduated from St. Albans High School, attended West Virginia State University (College), and spent his career in the grocery business. He loved the outdoors of West Virginia and enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas F. Smithson, II and wife Leslie, and Rhonda Marrone; grandchildren, Jeremy Severn and wife Rosemary, Kaeleigh James and husband John, Nick and Jessica Marrone; one great-grandchild, Caleb Severn. Brother, William Smithson and wife Roberta; sister, Joyce Escue and husband Linzy; many nieces, nephews and cousins also mourn his passing. His best friend, Darrell Atkins; beloved friends and neighbors, Robert and Kathy Hornsby, Wayne and Carol Sears and, last-but-not-forgotten, his "cat of many names" miss him very much.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Carol (Mullins) Smithson, and brother, James (Jay) Smithson and his wife Phyllis Smithson Pritt.
A celebration of life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Resident Activities at 6500 MacCorkle Avenue SE, St. Albans, WV 25177.