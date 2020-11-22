THOMAS G. FREEMAN, II, 75, of Charleston passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home following a long illness.
Tom was born in Johnstown, PA a son of the late Thomas and Katherine Freeman.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; sons, Tom Jr., William and Michael (Helyne); and baby granddaughter, Lillian. He is also survived by a brother and several sisters.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, there will be no memorial service at this time. A private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice for the care Tom received, particularly Leslie and Edie who were especially kind to him.