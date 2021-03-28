THOMAS GOODWIN died on March 19, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West. Tom, the youngest son of James Atwell and Phyllis Rine Goodwin, was born on January 28, 1953, in St. Albans. Tom was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, David Wayne Goodwin. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James Austin and Rebecca H. Goodwin, and by several nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from St. Albans High School with the class of 1971. He then earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Marshall University. While at Marshall, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and served as president of the Inter-fraternity council. He was also a member of the student senate and was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
After graduation, Tom began work for the state of West Virginia, first as a Fraud Investigator for Human Services and then as an Administrator in Water Resources. After retiring from this work, Tom helped care for his mother, and then began volunteering at Christ's Kitchen at St. Mark's Episcopal Church which led to his accepting the position of Custodian at that church.
Private interment services have been held at Cunningham Memorial Park. If you want to honor Tom's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Christ's Kitchen or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 405 B St., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Tom's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
