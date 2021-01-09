THOMAS H. MCFADDEN, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4th, 2021, in Orange Beach, AL after a 14-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Ann (nee: Moran), daughter Brenda McFadden (Mike Beaton), son Tom, Jr., a granddaughter, sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom attended the University of Tennessee and later graduated from West Virginia State. He worked at Union Carbide before starting his successful career in 1970 at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical of St. Louis, MO.
In addition to loving his family and friends, Tom had a love of running, golf, bowling, and coaching. After taking up running at age 40, he ran 25 marathons in 26 years and was most proud of his Boston and Berlin marathon medals. He cherished his 30 years of coaching young boys of St. Charles, MO how to play the game of football, pushing himself while in failing health and body to be able to finish out his team's season this fall.
Tom will be missed by all who knew him but most greatly, of course, by his family, lifelong friends, and those he mentored over the years.
Since no services are planned, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or to The Southern Care Hospice Group with checks made payable to: The Grace Foundation
101 Villa Drive, Suite A
Daphne, AL 36526