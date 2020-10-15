THOMAS H. RAINES, age 80, of Mansfield, Georgia passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 17, 1940, the son of the late James and Mary Hughes Raines.
Mr. Raines grew up in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High School. He moved from West Virginia to Florida and then settled in Norcross, Georgia with his wife, Brenda.
Tom worked for and retired from General Motors before moving to Jackson Lake. Mr. Raines was an avid sports fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a Master Mason and member of Pace Lodge #558 AF&AM. Tom is survived by his daughters, Melayne Venable of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Michele McCoy of Charlottesville, Virginia, his sister Mary Ann Law-Smith of Juneau, Alaska along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda in 2017 and his brother, Jimmy of Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Funeral services for Tom were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 13 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, GA. Local services will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
There will be a Celebration of Life for both Tom and Brenda on October 24, 2020 at Jackson Lake from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Please omit flowers and make donations to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253. https://www.sacredjourneyhospice.com/help-us-serve
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV is assisting Tom's family with the local arrangements. You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all who attend the service must practice social distancing and wear a mask, in accordance with the CDC guidelines and the regulations from the State of West Virginia.